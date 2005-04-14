Character Sheets and Hex Maps



Here you can find a collection of character sheets taken from and made for the Hero System 5th Edition as well as some helpful character creation documents, hex maps, utilities and more!

Character Sheets

Hero System Character Sheet - A nice clean PDF character sheet for your characters - 28.0 kb/PDF

Sidekick Character Sheet - A nice clean PDF character sheet for your Sidekick characters - 28.0 kb/PDF

Vehicle Character Sheet - A very handy XLS file for vehicles - 72 kb/xls

Character Sheet - A PDF character sheet for 5th Edition that is in the familiar 3-column, 1-page 4th Edition style of character sheet created by Derek Hiemforth - 75 kb/PDF

Character Sheet - An Excel spreadsheet created by Mike Basinger for building HERO System characters, based primarily on the 5th Edition character sheet - 321 kb/xls

Character Sheet - An Excel spreadsheet created by Chris Carey that is completely compatible with 5th Edition. It also includes a "How to use" .txt file - 28 kb/ZIP

Character Sheet - Created by Wayne Peacock - 331 kb/PDF

(No Frills) Character Sheets - These sheets are "no-frills", concentrating on function instead of appearance - 128 kb/ZIP

Character Sheet - From Hero System 5th Edition - 48.3 kb/PDF

Maps

Basic Hex Maps - This file includes blank hex maps of both 1/4" and 1" on letter, tabloid, and large format (24"x36") papers with white backgrounds only. Additionally, staggered square versions are provided as well. These are square based maps with each row of squares offset a half-unit to create the illusion of a hexmap. 471 kb/ZIP

Textured Hex Maps - This file includes blank hex maps of both 1/4" and 1" on letter, tabloid, and large format (24"x36") papers with white, grass, and cobblestone backgrounds. Additionally, staggered square versions are provided as well. These are square based maps with each row of squares offset a half-unit to create the illusion of a hexmap. 16.2 Mb/ZIP

Blank Hex Maps - This ZIP file contains two 10" x 8" maps, one 16x22 hexes, the 33x47. Very useful for PBEM gaming - 422 kb

Map Grids - Hex and square map grids for game use provided by W. Jason Allen - 50 kb/ZIP

Utilities

d6 Probabilities Spreadsheet - This XLS file will calculate the odds of rolling numbers or ranges of numbers using a user set number of 6-sided dice. - 418 kb/xls

Speed Calculator - Use this to convert HERO movement in inches to MPH - 17 kb/xls

3D Distance Calculator - A chart on 3D distances; the straight line distance between 2 objects which are not on a level play field. Very simple math formula in a easy to update spreadsheet. - 16.6 kb/xls / 43.6 kb/sxc

E R Rating Spreedsheet - This is the Effectiveness Rating spreadsheet referenced in Digital Hero #3 - 22 kb/xls

Power Calculator - Steven "Conan" Trustrum put together this Excel spreadsheet to help calculate the costs of your powers - 229 kb/xls

Quick Villain Generator - Created by Ruben Byrd, this spreedsheet can be used to speed up villian generation for your campaigns. 36 kb/xls

Character Portraits

2005-04-14 Character Portaits - This ZIP file contains a collection of character outlines for use with your Champions characters. - 442 kb/ZIP

1982 Portaits - This ZIP file contains the character outlines found on the orginal character sheets from 1982. - 349 kb/ZIP