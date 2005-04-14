|
Character
Sheets and Hex Maps
Here you can find a collection of
character sheets taken from and made for the Hero System 5th
Edition as well as some helpful character creation documents,
hex maps, utilities and more!
Character
Sheets
Hero
System Character Sheet - A nice clean
PDF character sheet for your characters - 28.0 kb/PDF
Sidekick
Character Sheet - A nice clean PDF character
sheet for your Sidekick characters - 28.0 kb/PDF
Vehicle
Character Sheet - A very handy XLS file for vehicles - 72
kb/xls
Character
Sheet -
A PDF character sheet for 5th Edition that is in the familiar 3-column,
1-page 4th Edition style of character sheet created by Derek Hiemforth
- 75 kb/PDF
Character
Sheet - An Excel spreadsheet
created by Mike Basinger for building HERO System characters, based
primarily on the 5th Edition character sheet - 321 kb/xls
Character
Sheet - An Excel spreadsheet created by Chris Carey that is
completely compatible with 5th Edition. It also includes a "How
to use" .txt file - 28 kb/ZIP
Character
Sheet - Created by Wayne Peacock - 331 kb/PDF
(No
Frills) Character Sheets - These sheets are "no-frills", concentrating
on function instead of appearance - 128 kb/ZIP
Character
Sheet - From Hero System 5th Edition - 48.3 kb/PDF
Maps
Basic
Hex Maps -
This file includes blank hex maps of both
1/4" and 1" on letter, tabloid, and large format (24"x36")
papers with white backgrounds only. Additionally, staggered square
versions are provided as well. These are square based maps with
each row of squares offset a half-unit to create the illusion of
a hexmap. 471 kb/ZIP
Textured
Hex Maps - This file includes blank hex
maps of both 1/4" and 1" on letter, tabloid, and large
format (24"x36") papers with white, grass, and cobblestone
backgrounds. Additionally, staggered square versions are provided
as well. These are square based maps with each row of squares offset
a half-unit to create the illusion of a hexmap. 16.2 Mb/ZIP
Blank
Hex Maps - This ZIP file contains two 10" x 8" maps,
one 16x22 hexes, the 33x47. Very useful for PBEM gaming - 422
kb
Map
Grids - Hex and square map grids for game use provided by W.
Jason Allen - 50 kb/ZIP
Utilities
d6
Probabilities Spreadsheet - This XLS file will calculate the
odds of rolling numbers or ranges of numbers using a user set number
of 6-sided dice. - 418 kb/xls
Speed
Calculator - Use this to convert HERO movement in inches to
MPH - 17 kb/xls
3D
Distance Calculator - A chart on 3D distances; the straight
line distance between 2 objects which are not on a level play field.
Very simple math formula in a easy to update spreadsheet. - 16.6
kb/xls / 43.6 kb/sxc
ER
Rating
Spreedsheet -
This is the Effectiveness Rating spreadsheet referenced in Digital
Hero #3 - 22 kb/xls
Power
Calculator - Steven "Conan" Trustrum put together
this Excel spreadsheet to help calculate the costs of your powers
- 229 kb/xls
Quick
Villain Generator - Created by Ruben Byrd, this spreedsheet
can be used to speed up villian generation for your campaigns. 36
kb/xls
Character
Portraits
Character Portaits -
This ZIP file contains a collection of character outlines for use
with your Champions characters. - 442 kb/ZIP
1982
Portaits - This ZIP file contains the character outlines found
on the orginal character sheets from 1982. - 349 kb/ZIP
