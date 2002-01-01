MARRIAGE MATCHING THROUGH THE UPAPADA ARUDHA PADAS Maharishi Parashara and Maharishi Jaimini as well attach much importance to the Arudha Padas of the signs and planets. The purpose of our present study is to assess the importance of Arudha Padas in predicting marriage prospects and examining marriage compatibility. Definition of Arudha Pada: An Arudha Pada of a house or a planet is an image of that entity. It will indicate the Maya, or illusion connected to that entity. Arudhas of the houses will indicate the illusion or perception of others about the areas of life of the native, and Arudhas of the planets will indicate his illusion or perception about the entities indicated by the planets. Calculation of Arudha Pada: Count the number of signs from the sign to its lord in a clockwise direction both inclusive. Then count the same number of signs forward from the lord and the sign arrived at will be the Arudha Pada of that sign. Arudha Pada of a planet is calculated as follows: Count the number of signs from the planet to the sign owned by it in a clockwise direction and count the same number forwards from the sign. The sign arrived at will be the Arudha Pada of the planet. Addition 1.: If the sign is owned by two planets (like in case of Scorpio and Aquarius), the stronger planet should be taken as the lord of it for the calculation of Bhava Padas. For the calculation of Graha Padas also the stronger sign should be taken into account for planets ruling two signs. The comparative strength should be determined on the basis of rules given by Jaimini in Chapter II Quarter III. of Upadesa Sutras. Addition 2.: If the Pada of a sign would fall into the same sign, then the 10th should be taken for Bhava Pada, and if it would fall into the 7th house from it, then the 4th should be taken. UPAPADA AND DARAPADA The proper analysis of these Padas is very essential for correct predictions, as we live in the world of Maya (illusion), where most of the things look different than they are in reality. When judging someone’s marriage prospects, we usually look at the 7th house. It would be logical, therefore to take into account the Arudha of the 7th house, which is called Darapada. But we should note here, that the 7th house may not only refer to legal married relationships, rather some other relationships are also indicated like business partnership, travel companions etc. And also sexual contacts out of marriage may be indicated by this house. So when referring to the Darapada (Arudha of the 7th house) we will receive indications about all these things. And even within marriage the Darapada will more indicate the physical contact with the wife, rather than her role as a wife. Therefore the Maharishis advise to analyse the Upapada (Arudha of the 12th house) for receiving proper indications about the marriage and its outcome. We may note the principle that the 2nd house from any house will indicate the Phalam (fruits or results) of that house. Therefore we look at the 8th house for the success or failure of marriage in the long run. Similarly, the indications of the 2nd house from the Upapada will even more vividly indicate the outcome of marriage. With the above in mind, let’s see what indications do the Maharishis explain for the Upapada: 1. The auspiciousness of Upapada confers on the native happiness from his wife, son etc. (in short family happiness). If the Upapada is occupied or aspected by benefics, the native will achieve full happiness with the above. If there is the aspect of the malefics, the native becomes an ascetic, a mendicant or goes without a wife, but if it receives the aspect of benefics at the same time, the combination is not the destroyer of the native’s wife. The Sun does not become a malefic if he is in exaltation or friendly sign, but it will be malefic if is debilitated or in an enemy’s sign. (As marriage is related to Dharma, the Sun and Ketu are not malefic towards the Upapada).

2. If the 2nd house from Upapada has benefics in it, aspected by them or is in a benefic sign, then the native will have happiness form his wife. But if the same house is occupied by a planet debilitated in Rasi or Navamsha, or a malefic planet, the native will be the destroyer of his wife. 3. If the 2nd from Upapada has a planet exalted in Rasi or Navamsha, or is aspected by an exalted benefic then the native may get a charming and virtuous wife. 4. If the 2nd from Upapada has malefic aspects or conjunctions, the native loses his wife or renounces the world. But the aspect or conjunction of benefics will prevent this indication from manifestation.

5. Gemini in Upapada or 2nd from it gives more than one wife.

6. Exalted planets in the 2nd from Upapada give many wives or a long-lived wife.

7. If the lord of Upapada or 2nd is in own house, the native’s wife will die only at an advanced age.

8. If the Sthira Karaka for spouse (Venus for wife and Jupiter for husband) is in own house, the native will be devoid of wife in his later years.

9. If the lord of Upapada or Sthira Dara Karaka is exalted, the wife is from a noble family, and if debilitated then she is from a low class family.

10. If benefics are present in Upapada or 2nd, the wife will be beautiful and virtuous.

11. Jupiter/Moon in the Upapada give a fair complexioned spouse, while Saturn gives a dark complexioned spouse.

12. Saturn and Rahu in the 2nd from Upapada indicate giving up the wife due to a scandal or death.

13. If the Upapada or 2nd have conjunction of Venus and Ketu, the native’s wife is troubled by bleeding and leucorrhea.

14. Mercury and Ketu indicates breakage of bones, while Rahu, Saturn and Sun indicate raging fever.

15. Mercury and Rahu in 2nd gives a stout bodied wife, Mercury with Ketu give a corpulent spouse.

16. Sun and Mars in the signs of Mercury or Mars give nasal disorders.

17. Jupiter and Saturn give disorders of ears, eyes and nerves.

18. Mars and Mercury in other than own signs or Rahu and Jupiter give dental problems.

19. Saturn and Rahu in Saturn’s signs or Pisces give windy disorders or lameness.

20. If benefics conjunct or aspect the above combinations, the evil effect will not manifest On the contrary, let’s see a few indications for the Darapada: Darapada in quadrant or trine from the Arudha Lagna gives blessings of Sri Devi (prosperity and good fortune), but in other houses it makes the native unfortunate. The Darapada in quadrant or trine from Arudha Lagna will also give marital harmony and physical compatibility. The Darapada in the 6th, 8th or 12th houses from Arudha Lagna makes the couple inimically disposed towards each other. So the attitude of the wife may be seen from the Upapada, the result of marriage or the life of the wife may be seen from the 2nd to it, the wife’s family may be seen from the sign occupied by the lord of the Upapada, and the physical appearance of the wife may be seen from the 7th house in Rasi/Navamsa.

SAMPLE CHARTS FOR UPAPADA Srila Prabhupada: born 9/1/1896 3.24 pm LMT at 88E22 and 22N32 Srila Prabhupada’s Upapada falls into a malefic Rasi (Aquarius) and has Rahu in it in own house. It is aspected only by exalted Saturn. So the marriage was long, still it ended in separation, as Srila Prabhupada took sannyasa and left his family. At the same time, we wouldn’t have been able to predict this from his 7th house, which is aspected by two benefics. The 2nd from Upapada is also aspected by the same two benefics, Venus and Mercury, but these planets are in the 6th from Arudha Lagna thereby causing Viparita Pravrajya yoga. So these planets did not prevent him from taking sannyasa, rather forced him to do that, but he did not become lonely or unhappy by doing that. Male native born on 5/11/1962 at 9.20 pm at 19E04 47N30 1 hrs east of GMT. His Upapada is unoccupied but aspected by Mars, and the 2nd from Upapada has Saturn and Ketu in it. He was divorced once and is getting divorced for the second time. Still he is having faith in the possibility of a good marriage due to the aspect of benefics (Venus, Mercury and Moon) on the 2nd from Upapada. UPAPADA AND NAKSHATRA MATCHING After thus assessing the prospects for marriage from the charts of both the prospective bride and groom, we could go on to finding the factors for marriage compatibility. Usually much attention is given to the Moon’s placement (i.e. the Janma Rasi and Janma Nakshatra), and an elaborate system has been developed by the ancient astrologers for the comparison of the Moon signs called 12 Kootas. I do not wish to delve on this subject now in detail, as the purpose of our study is different. Undoubtedly, the compatibility of the Moon signs is vital if we expect the couple to have mental and emotional happiness in their marriage, as the Moon is the natural karaka for the mind, emotions and happiness. But even if we find two people with finely compatible Moon Nakshatras, what would guarantee that any relationship will actually develop between them? Maybe the natures of a man and a woman are completely compatible, but they just don’t have the occasion to meet each other and realize that. So there is one thing in determination of the success of a marriage that is higher than the Moon or mind, and that is the karma. If they have the karma to meet and have a relationship, then the compatible Moon signs can work, otherwise there is no meaning for them. The karma is based on material activities or Maya, therefore the study of Arudha Padas gives a very good clue to it. Therefore Upapada matching is the most important factor for determining the scope for the manifestation of the relationship. PRINCIPLES FOR UPAPADA MATCHING Rule: The Upapada of the native should fall into trinal or opposite signs from the Lagna of the spouse, and the Lagna of the native should fall into trinal or opposite signs from the Upapada of the spouse for being compatible. Of course, for any nativity it would give four signs which are compatible with his Upapada, the three signs of the same Tattwa and the opposite one. Suppose someone’s Upapada is in Gemini. Then his spouse’s Lagna should ideally fall into Gemini, Libra, Aquarius (trinal signs) or Sagittarius (opposite sign). So this would mean that every third woman would be compatible with him. Therefore the compatibility is acceptable only if it is there from the opposite side also, i.e. the native’s Lagna is in trines or opposition to the spouse’s Upapada. Suppose the same native had his lagna in Pisces. Then his spouse’s Upapada should fall into watery signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) or Virgo (opposite sign). This would still make every 9th person compatible with the native. Therefore, to be sure that the karmic compatibility is there, the planets occupying and aspecting the Lagna of one sign and the Upapada of the other sign should be similar. Here and in judging the effects of Upapada as above, only the sign aspects (Rasi Dristi) can be taken as reliable. Suppose the native’s Upapada was Gemini, and his spouse’s Lagna falls into Libra. If in both charts the signs are occupied or aspected by Mercury, Sun and Ketu for example, then the karmic bond is confirmed. Then the relationship between his Lagna and her Upapada should be assessed in a similar way. If the above rule is applicable to the Upapada of one chart and the Arudha Lagna of the other, then the marriage is based on externalities like money, position, wealth or beauty of the spouse, and not on his real personality. Arudha Lagna indicates the externalities, and such marriages are not very happy, as there is no real relationship between the souls. If the two Upapadas fall into trines or opposition, then it indicates an arranged marriage, and if there is no other relationship between the two charts, then it will not really be a happy one. OTHER PRINCIPLES IN MARRIAGE MATCHING The first thing ever to do is to check the marriage prospects in both individual charts according to the above guidelines. Then the Upapada matching should be looked at. After the Upapada matching is established, the astrologer should proceed in the following way: Assess the age agreement. In Vedic culture the recommendation was that the husband be the older person by 5-10 years. If the wife is much older than the husband, it may create problems. The ideal age for a girl to get married is between 15 and 20 years, and for a boy is between 25 and 30 years. It is also not considered favourable if the girl lives much longer than the boy. So the longevity in both charts should be analysed, and if it is very low for the boy, and high for the girl, the marriage is not advised, as the girl will become widowed and without proper shelter at a young age. The Navamsha Saptama (7th from Navamsha Lagna) of the native should be also compatible with the Navamsha Lagna of the spouse and vice versa according to the above guidelines. The Darakaraka of the native should have some relationship with the Atmakaraka of the spouse and vice versa. Check the Moon signs compatibility based on the 12 Kootas for emotional happiness of the couple. Check the Sun signs. The best thing is to have the same Sun sign in both charts, as this will indicate a spiritual brotherhood between them. Sun signs in opposition or trines are also acceptable. Other relations like 12th/2nd and especially 6th/8th are not advised as they may create a disturbance. The other planets’ placements may be also compared. A simple method is to consider the watery signs to be compatible with the earthly ones, and the fiery signs with the airy ones. So if two planets are in one of the pairs, then it is all right. Like if someone has Mars in Aries and the spouse has mars in Gemini, it is acceptable. To this, the principles of temporary relationship may be added. Thus, if the two planets are in 3 signs from each other in the two charts, it is considered auspicious, and if in 6 signs from each other, it is considered inauspicious, The rest is mediocre. The two charts should be overlapped and the yogas caused by the planets in one chart appearing in the other chart should be examined. For example if the native’s Rahu is in the same sign as the spouse’s Jupiter, it is not the best. Rahu and Ketu in opposite sign sin the two charts or at least Navamshas are generally very good as they will destroy the bad karma in the charts. Compare the time periods of the marriage in the two charts. This may be done by analysing the appropriate Dasas running from the beginning of marriage and see what effects will they activate in each other’s charts. The Dasa systems recommended for this are the appropriate Udu Dasas (Ashtottari or varieties of Vimshottari) and Narayana (Padakrama) Dasas for Rasi and Navamsha. The overlapping of Tajaka annual charts may also be attempted, although this area requires more research. Erect a Prasna chart for the time and place when the couple approaches you for the compatibility reading. This Prasna will give more information on the prospects of the marriage Select a proper Muhurtha for wedding (either legal or Vedic Vivaha ceremony) taking into consideration their birth charts as well. Recommend the suitable remedial measures if necessary, like Kumbha Vivaha for alleviating the faults in the bride’s chart, or fasting on the days ruled by the lord of the Upapada or chanting the Mantras of the Upapada Rasi or lord etc. SAMPLE CHART: Husband born on 6/29/1951 at 8.17 am at 75W10 and 39N57 5 hrs west of GMT. Wife born on 12/15/1951 at 12.47 am at 157W52 and 21N19 10 hrs west of GMT The husband’s Lagna is in Cancer, and Upapada is in Pisces, having Jupiter in it, and aspected by Saturn, Mars, Sun and Mercury. Saturn is also Darakaraka, so it won’t cause harm to his marriage. His wife’s Lagna is in the 7th from it, in Virgo, occupied by Mars and Saturn, and aspected by Mercury, Jupiter and Moon. So the only difference between the planets aspecting was in the Sun and Moon. The wife’s Upapada falls into Scorpio, and has the Sun in it. This is in trines from the husband’s Lagna in Cancer, which has Venus in it and Rahu aspecting. So the Upapada matching is there from both sides. The husband’s Navamsha Lagna is in Pisces having Mercury and Venus in it. The 7th from it is Virgo, aspected by the above planets and Jupiter from Sagittarius. The wife’s Navamsha Lagna has Venus, and the 7th is aspected by Rahu, Jupiter and Moon. There is also some relationship here. The husband’s Atmakaraka is Venus, and Darakaraka is Saturn, which is placed in Virgo in both charts while she has her Ascendant there. The wife’s Atmakaraka is Sun placed in trines from the husband’s Upapada and Darakaraka is Mercury, which is in the Navamsha Lagna in the husband’s chart. The compatibility of the Moon signs (12 Kootas) which are 3rd Pada of Bharani in Aries for the husband and 1st Pada of Punarvasu in Gemini for the wife gives 25 points out of the maximum of 33, so this would be around 75%. The couple has been living together peacefully for more than 25 years now. Ó Gauranga Das 2001