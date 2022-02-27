So what started as a weekend project to implement polynomial optics lenses in my hobby renderer has turned into a many-month crazy rabbit hole. Originally I was going to write a blog post about it; my outline has now expanded into what I think will be 3 or 4 fairly large posts.
Anything particular about the topic that inspired such an expansion of effort?
Yes; some lenses I found broke the existing fitter that came with the 2016 paper, so I've had to considerably expand the paper source code and push far beyond what it was able to do before. I've also developed sort of a new technique as well.
As an example, modern smartphone lenses are crazy. Here's the design used on the iPhone 7; every single lens element is highly aspherical with a very large number of correction coefficients; this lens completely breaks the existing poly optics implementation from the 2016 paper.
Getting this lens to work took a considerable amount of work.
I love how the first element looks ok and it gets progressively madder as you move toward the sensor. I mean, that makes sense and all but it's fun to see. Barrel design and assembly process must be interesting!
Ah so that's why the damn things won't lie flat on a table. That's seriously interesting though. Do the lenses somewhat cancel each other out, or is there a lot of software fixup needed afterwards? (and feel free to say "just wait for the post" if this will all be answered)
Yes, they cancel each other out. Phones do an enormous amount of image processing today of course, but as far as I can tell, not much of that is actual optical correction because the lens, while tiny, is already optically pretty sharp and good thanks to the highly exotic design.
Wow! I knew phone lenses did weird stuff, but that's incredible. I really wonder how they even manufacture lenses like this - is this some kind of injection molded plastic, or is this a wholly different exotic manufacturing process I've never heard of?
that's bonkers. I wonder what the manufacturing process for that looks like. (beyond "absurdly complicated")
theres some company that sorta famously produces apple's plastic lenses almost exclusively right(?) i imagine once they tune in the dies, they could cast these plastic lenses for very low cost per piece.. certainly lots of equipment needed to adjust and maintain though
