Conversation

Yining Karl Li
@yiningkarlli
So what started as a weekend project to implement polynomial optics lenses in my hobby renderer has turned into a many-month crazy rabbit hole. Originally I was going to write a blog post about it; my outline has now expanded into what I think will be 3 or 4 fairly large posts.
7
28
340
Yining Karl Li
@yiningkarlli
Yes; some lenses I found broke the existing fitter that came with the 2016 paper, so I've had to considerably expand the paper source code and push far beyond what it was able to do before. I've also developed sort of a new technique as well.
3
3
128
Show replies
Zach Wegner
@zwegner
Replying to
@yiningkarlli
and
@tylermorganwall
Ah so that's why the damn things won't lie flat on a table. That's seriously interesting though. Do the lenses somewhat cancel each other out, or is there a lot of software fixup needed afterwards? (and feel free to say "just wait for the post" if this will all be answered)
2
43
Yining Karl Li
@yiningkarlli
Yes, they cancel each other out. Phones do an enormous amount of image processing today of course, but as far as I can tell, not much of that is actual optical correction because the lens, while tiny, is already optically pretty sharp and good thanks to the highly exotic design.
107
Benedikt Bitterli
@tunabrain
Replying to
@yiningkarlli
and
@tylermorganwall
Wow! I knew phone lenses did weird stuff, but that's incredible. I really wonder how they even manufacture lenses like this - is this some kind of injection molded plastic, or is this a wholly different exotic manufacturing process I've never heard of?
2
16
standing still in fields of film
@avianworlds
theres some company that sorta famously produces apple's plastic lenses almost exclusively right(?) i imagine once they tune in the dies, they could cast these plastic lenses for very low cost per piece.. certainly lots of equipment needed to adjust and maintain though
3
43
Show replies