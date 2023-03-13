Ring LLC, the home security and smart home company owned by Amazon, has been ransomed by ALPHV ransomware group. They left a simple message to Ring: "There's always the option to let us leak your data".
Conversation
Correction: "There's always an option to let us leak your data".
It's gonna be so wild if they actually managed to pull terabytes of video data and leak it all. Don't trust your security footage to any servers but your own.
They should leak all the info related to how law enforcement uses Ring footage.
You could say Ring got their bell rung... Eh, eh?
